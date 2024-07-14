BCL leaders distribute leaflets on quota system in Dhaka University halls

BCL top leaders started visiting halls at around 11:00pm. While visiting room to room, they distributed leaflets on 'reasonable quota in government jobs and BCL's inclusive solution'. BCL president and general secretary aired this programme live from their verified Facebook page.

It was seen that BCL president Saddam Hossain was shaking hands with students at their rooms. Many of the students also were taking photos with him.

Saddam Hossain said, "The Appellate Division ordered a status quo. There is no quota at the moment. The matter is being solved properly. We have come on behalf of Chhatra League to clarify the quota issue. We are working so that the quota is reformed and a reasonable solution is reached. We don't want a situation like the previous time to take place. We request that the environment in the campus remains healthy. We want a reasonable solution and we are working to implement the demand of the students."