BCL leaders distribute leaflets on quota system in Dhaka University halls
Central BCL president Saddam Hossain and general secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan distributed leaflets at rooms of residential halls at Dhaka University.
As part of the declared programmes of Chhatra League regarding the quota movement, the top leaders distributed leaflets on Saturday night.
BCL leaders requested the students to maintain a healthy atmosphere on the campus, highlighting their sincerity in reasonable reforms in the quota system.
BCL, the student wing of ruling Awami League, held a press conference on Saturday afternoon. The organisation declared 'policy advocacy' and 'door to door campaign' at the press conference. Their programmes include collecting recommendations on quota in government jobs from students, distribution of leaflets with data and details, open discussion and avoiding programmes that create sufferings to the people.
Later, BCL central top leaders went to the halls of Dhaka Dhaka University on Saturday night. Dhaka University BCL unit president Mazharul Kabir Shoyon and general secretary Tanvir Hasan Shaikat also visited the halls last night.
The Appellate Division ordered a status quo. There is no quota at the moment. The matter is being solved properly. We have come on behalf of Chhatra League to clarify the quota issue. We are working so that the quota is reformed and a reasonable solution is reached. We don't want a situation like the previous time to take place. We request that the environment in the campus remains healthy. We want a reasonable solution and we are working to implement the demand of the students
BCL top leaders started visiting halls at around 11:00pm. While visiting room to room, they distributed leaflets on 'reasonable quota in government jobs and BCL's inclusive solution'. BCL president and general secretary aired this programme live from their verified Facebook page.
It was seen that BCL president Saddam Hossain was shaking hands with students at their rooms. Many of the students also were taking photos with him.
Saddam Hossain said, "The Appellate Division ordered a status quo. There is no quota at the moment. The matter is being solved properly. We have come on behalf of Chhatra League to clarify the quota issue. We are working so that the quota is reformed and a reasonable solution is reached. We don't want a situation like the previous time to take place. We request that the environment in the campus remains healthy. We want a reasonable solution and we are working to implement the demand of the students."
General secretary Sheikh Wali also visited halls and shook hands with the students. He also distributed leaflets and requested the students to read the leaflets whenever they find time.
Alongside distributing leaflets, BCL leaders also distributed mangoes among the students.
The protesting students are supposed to submit a memorandum today to the president demanding reasonable reforms in quota in all grades in government jobs. Organising a mass march, they will submit a memorandum to the president on Sunday.
At a press conference in front of the library of Dhaka University on Saturday, they made this programme.
They said the mass march in Dhaka will start from Dhaka University central library premises which will be attended by students of DU, Jagannath University students, Sher-e-Bangla Agriculture University, seven colleges, Dhaka College and other institutes in the capital.
The students of universities and colleges outside Dhaka will hold mass marches and place memoranda to the president through deputy commissioners of their respective districts.