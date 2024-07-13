BPSC too recommended quota reforms in govt jobs
Various talks are underway on the reform of the quota system in government jobs amid the court verdicts and rules, as well as the ongoing movement of job seekers. However, talks and recommendations on quota reform, review or making the quota process easier to implement are somewhat old. The Bangladesh Public Service Commission placed a set of recommendations one and a half decades ago. Six years ago, the then-cabinet secretary-led committee also made several recommendations. Besides, there have been various researches on quota systems focusing on reform and review of the process.
The reform of quota system in the recruitment of civil services have sparked student movements and widespread discussions recently. However, the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) had recommended reforming the quota system or making the process easier to implement about one and a half years ago.
There are 20 grades in government service. Direct recruitment begins from 9th grade to 20th grade. There was a 56 per cent quota until the government issued a circular in 2028 abolishing quota from 9th to 13th grade (first and second classes) jobs in a wake of the movement by students and job seekers.
The BPSC on 19 March in 2009 made several recommendations to the government to decrease the complexity in the implementation of quota upon detailed analysis of the method used.
Among the recommendations was that the priority quotas for freedom fighters, women and ethnic minorities can be distributed nationally. That means these cannot be divided again based on districts or divisions or be limited to a maximum number based on the number of population. These posts from quota can be distributed among successful candidates based on a national merit list.
The BPSC’s annual report of 2015 stated an enforcement of a policy regarding the quota is complex, difficult and time consuming. Due to the complexity of the quota system it is almost impossible to select suitable candidates with 100 per cent accuracy.
Candidates' job preference list of different cadres and quotas coupled with numerical limits imposed for different districts or divisions have created a multi-dimensional equation structure.
Finding an exact solution of this complex structure is almost humanly impossible within the stipulated time. For this, the PSC said, it is utmost necessary to simplify the quota implementation system in the recruitment of BCS and non-cadre class to make the process less time-consuming and more accurate. Otherwise it is not possible to overcome the complications related to quota implementation.
The 2026 annual report of the BPSC also made similar recommendations. According to PSC, 80 per cent of vacant posts were filled up through quota and only 20 per cent on merit based between 1972 and 1976.
Recruitment based on merit was raised to 40 per cent in 1976. In 1985, 45 per cent of recruitment based on merit was introduced in Class I and II posts. Remaining 55 per cent of jobs are filled up through quota--30 per cent for freedom fighters, 10 per cent for women, 10 per cent for district and 5 per cent for ethnic minorities.
Later one per cent of jobs through quota were introduced for physically disabled persons. The total quota stands at 56 per cent. Candidates are considered for quota once they clear scrutiny, written and viva examinations. Posts on quotas remained vacant many times. So, rules were introduced later that if candidates from quotas cannot be found posts will be fulfilled from merit list.
The High Court verdict declaring the circular of 2018 abolishing quota from 9th to 13th grade in recruitment was published on Thursday. The main thing of this verdict is that all quotas have to be maintained. If necessary, quota ratio can be increased or decreased.
However, the Appellate Division ordered a status quo for four weeks to the parties involved in the quota system. That means the issue of quota is under trial at the higher court.
Public administration ministry’s former additional secretary Firoz Mia told Prothom Alo that the issue of quota is under trial at the court right now. So the court will decide on this.
However, he thinks that the quota in government jobs should be reformed as per article 29 of the constitution without abolishing it completely.