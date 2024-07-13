BPSC too recommended quota reforms in govt jobs

The BPSC on 19 March in 2009 made several recommendations to the government to decrease the complexity in the implementation of quota upon detailed analysis of the method used.

Among the recommendations was that the priority quotas for freedom fighters, women and ethnic minorities can be distributed nationally. That means these cannot be divided again based on districts or divisions or be limited to a maximum number based on the number of population. These posts from quota can be distributed among successful candidates based on a national merit list.

The BPSC’s annual report of 2015 stated an enforcement of a policy regarding the quota is complex, difficult and time consuming. Due to the complexity of the quota system it is almost impossible to select suitable candidates with 100 per cent accuracy.

Candidates' job preference list of different cadres and quotas coupled with numerical limits imposed for different districts or divisions have created a multi-dimensional equation structure.