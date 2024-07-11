Quota reform: What is the government considering?

The government is considering a reform of the quota system instead of completely revoking it. They are preparing accordingly. A report has already been prepared analysing the recruitment rate in government jobs before and after the cancellation of the quota system in 2018. Several ministers say there is discussion within the government regarding the formation of a commission to prepare the proposals for quota reforms.

Although the government and other relevant agencies are reviewing the quota system, the government won’t go for executive decisions to implement this. The government executes it as per the directives of the High Court (HC) and its recommendations. Therefore, the government is waiting for the verdict of the court.

Ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader told the newspersons that the decision of the court will be final. He hoped that the court would pass the verdict considering reality.