Quota movement
Dhaka's rail link with rest of the country resumes after 6hrs
Train communications between Dhaka and other parts of the country resumed after 6 hours of suspension after the quota protestors lifted their blockade on Wednesday evening.
The rail communications were snapped around 11:00am as the quota protesters put up barricades on Karwan Bazar and Mohakhali level crossings in the capital, causing immense suffering to commuters.
Protesting students from different universities blocked the level crossings by placing logs as part of the countrywide 'Bangla Blockade' programme protesting reinstatement of quota in public service.
Ferdous Ahmed Biswas, officer in charge of Dhaka Railway Police Station, said the students put up barricades on the level crossing near Karwan Bazar around 11:00am, disrupting the train communication.
Protesters gathered at the Shahbagh intersection and chanted various slogans against the quota system, bringing vehicular movement in the area to a halt.
Besides, a group of students blocked Karwan Bazar FDC point road, disrupting traffic movement.