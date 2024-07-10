People endure intolerable sufferings due to blockade in Dhaka city

Makhon Mia came to visit Dhaka with his wife and son Mojahid from Patuakhali. As the six-year-old Mojahid is a vitiligo patient, he finds trouble while exposed to sunray. The family has reached Karwan Bazar from Uttara changing vehicles several times. The family had two bags with them.

This correspondent talked with Makhon Mia at around 2:30 in the Karwan Bazar area. He reached here by rickshaw from Mohakhali. The demonstrators laid siege to SAARC Foara intersection in Karwan Bazar, and turned down to let the rickshaw go.

“I will go to Postogola. I took a rickshaw from Mohakhali to Gulistan at Tk 200 fare. They intercepted our rickshaw at Karwan Bazar, there was no way to move forward. I don’t know how we can go by walking. My son is ailing, and he is now suffering due to heat and sunray,” Makhon Mia said.

Like Makhon Mia, thousands of people in Dhaka city are going through intolerable sufferings due to blockade of students and job seekers demanding reform in the quota system in government jobs.

The protesters blocked SAARC Foara intersection at around 10:45am halting movement of all vehicles. Nearby FDC intersection was also blocked.