Supreme Court verdict: Quota exists or not

The Appellate Division has ordered the parties involved in a writ petition on quota system in the government jobs to maintain status quo.

Attorney general AM Amin Uddin and the lawyer of the writ petitioners' lawyer Mansurul Haque Chowdhury said the quota will not exist due to the verdict of the Appellate Division.

In connection with the matter, Supreme Court lawyer Shahdeen Malik said the government has something to do to meet the demand of the protestors.

A five-member bench led by chief justice Obaidul Hassan pronounced the order to maintain the status quo on Wednesday.