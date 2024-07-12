Quota reforms were recommended, but not implemented
Although recommendations were made for reform in the quota system in government jobs at various occasions, those were ignored all the time.
Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) made recommendations to reform quota or make it easier more than once.
Moreover, different committees in its reports made such recommendations.
Now reform in the quota system has come to light again.
There are 20 grades in government service. Direct recruitment begins from 9th grade to 20th grade. There was a 56 per cent quota till 2028. In that year, the quota from 9th to 13th grade was abolished. But the quota from 14th grade to 20th grade continues.
During the movement in 2018, the main demand was to carry out reform in quota from 9th grade to 13th grade.
At one stage of movement, the government cancelled all quotas of these five grades.
This time the protesters have been demanding to carry out reform in the quota of all grades. People concerned also said the quota system should be reformed instead of abolished.
The High Court verdict declaring the circular of 2018 abolishing quota from 9th to 13th grade in recruitment was published on Thursday. The main thing of this verdict is that all quotas have to be maintained. If necessary, quota ratio can be increased or decreased.
However, the Appellate Division ordered a status quo for four weeks to the parties involved in the quota system. That means the issue of quota is under trial at the higher court.
Speaking to newsmen at the secretariat on Thursday, public administration minister Forhad Hossain said the issue of quota in government jobs is now a matter of the court. So let it be solved by the court.
According to PSC, 80 per cent of vacant posts were filled up through quota and only 20 per cent on merit based between 1972 and 1976.
Recruitment based on merit was raised to 40 per cent in 1976. In 1985, 45 per cent of recruitment based on merit was introduced in Class I and II posts. Remaining 55 per cent of jobs are filled up through quota--30 per cent for freedom fighters, 10 per cent for women, 10 per cent for district and 5 per cent for ethnic minorities. Later one per cent of jobs through quota was introduced for physically disabled persons. The total quota stands at 56 per cent.
Analysing information and statistics, it is found a large number of posts would remain vacant. At one stage, a decision was taken that vacant posts will be filled from the merit list if suitable candidates are not found in the quota.
The PSC’s annual report of 2015 stated that an enforcement of a policy regarding the quota is complex, difficult and time consuming. Due to the complexity of the quota system it is almost impossible to select suitable candidates with 100 per cent accuracy. Candidates' job preference list of different cadres and quotas coupled with numerical limits imposed for different districts or divisions have created a multi-dimensional equation structure.
Finding an exact solution of this complex structure is almost humanly impossible within the stipulated time. For this, the PSC said, it is utmost necessary to simplify the quota implementation system in the recruitment of BCS and non-cadre class to make the process less time-consuming and more accurate. Otherwise it is not possible to overcome the complications related to quota implementation.
After reviewing and analysing the quota application system, on 19 March 2009, the PSC made a number of recommendations to simplify the application of the quota system. Among the recommendations, priority quotas for freedom fighters, women and ethnic minorities can be distributed at the national level. In the annual report of 2016, the PSC made such a recommendation.
PSC on 19 March in 2009 made some recommendations to the government to decrease the complexity in implementation of quota upon detailed analysis of the method used. Among the recommendations was that the priority quotas for freedom fighters, women and ethnic minorities can be distributed nationally. That means these cannot be divided again based on districts or divisions or cannot
Public administration minister said yesterday that recruitment of women candidates has reduced after the quota was abolished; some districts are also being deprived. He thinks there should be parity in light of the constitution.
It was learnt the government had formed a committee headed by then cabinet secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam during annulment of quota system in 2018. The committee made three recommendations. The first was recruitment in jobs of 9th to 13th grades according to merit. The second recommendation was withdrawal of the quota system in those five grades. The third one was to review the future implications of the abolition of quota on the socio-economic status of the beneficiary population and make appropriate decisions based on that. That means the first two recommendations stated that there remain no quota in class I and II jobs (9th to 13th grades) and recruitment would be made directly from merit list.
The explanation of the third recommendation is that the government can take necessary steps if it becomes necessary in future. The government can make a quota reform if needed for the backward section of the society.
In 2008, former cabinet secretary Akbar Ali Khan and former secretary Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmed did a study on quota in public administration where they recommended reduction of quota. That study stated that priority can in no way exceed the merit quota. Although this study was initiated by PSC, the recommendations were not implemented. Akbar Ali Khan once said that there are 258 types of quotas and this quota system in jobs must be reformed.
Public administration ministry’s former additional secretary Firoz Mia told Prothom Alo that the issue of quota is under trial at the court right now. So the court will decide on this.
However, he thinks that the quota in government jobs should be reformed as per article 29 of the constitution without abolishing it completely.