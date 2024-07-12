Quota reforms were recommended, but not implemented

Although recommendations were made for reform in the quota system in government jobs at various occasions, those were ignored all the time.

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) made recommendations to reform quota or make it easier more than once.

Moreover, different committees in its reports made such recommendations.

Now reform in the quota system has come to light again.

There are 20 grades in government service. Direct recruitment begins from 9th grade to 20th grade. There was a 56 per cent quota till 2028. In that year, the quota from 9th to 13th grade was abolished. But the quota from 14th grade to 20th grade continues.

During the movement in 2018, the main demand was to carry out reform in quota from 9th grade to 13th grade.