Students to hold mass march, place memorandum to president tomorrow

The students demonstrating for reasonable reform in quota system in all grades of government jobs have announced to continue their movement until the government enacts a law in the parliament reforming it.

The students will hold a mass march at 11:00am tomorrow, Sunday, in Dhaka city and place a memorandum to the president demanding reform in quota system in all grades of government jobs.

The students of universities and colleges outside Dhaka will hold mass marches and place memoranda to the president through deputy commissioners of their respective districts.