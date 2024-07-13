Quota reform movement: Police file case for assault, vandalism

Following investigation, legal actions will be taken against individuals involved with the incident, he added.

According to the case statement, some unidentified students gathered on the central library premises at Dhaka University around 3:30 pm on Thursday, marking a programme called by anti-discrimination student movement.

They later moved to the Shahbagh intersection and broke a police barricade there at around 4:40 pm. A scuffle took place between the two sides and they, at one stage, beat up the on-duty policemen.