Ali Riaz optimistic about reaching consensus by mid-July

“I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to reach a common ground by the third week of July,” he said.

Today’s session was expected to discuss several unresolved topics from earlier meetings. Those included the formation of an appointment committee for constitutional and statutory bodies, the structure of a bicameral parliament, the election process for the upper house, and its roles and responsibilities.

A total of 30 political parties took part in today’s discussions with the National Consensus Commission.

Those included the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, the National Citizen Party (NCP), and the Islami Andolon, among others.

All the attendees stood in silence for one minute in remembrance of the martyrs of the July movement at the start of the session.

Reflecting on the events of the July mass uprising, Ali Riaz said, “A year ago, we united and took to the streets. Today, we are united once again, engaging in dialogue to bring about structural reform to the state.”