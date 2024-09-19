No one has right to take law in his or her hands: Home adviser

Home affairs adviser Lt. Gen. (retd) Mohammad Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Thursday emphasized the need to raise public awareness about mob justice, saying citizens have no right to take the law into their own hands.

“No one has the right to enforce justice outside the law. If someone commits a crime, hand him/her over to the authorities,” he said while talking to reporters after a meeting with police officers under Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) at the DMP headquarters in Ramna.

His comments came hours after incidents of lynching at Dhaka University and Jahangirnagar University campuses that left two people dead.