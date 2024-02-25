PM seeks WB special fund to thrive women entrepreneurs

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today sought a special fund from the World Bank (WB) to create more women entrepreneurs for their socio-economic advancement and more loan at concessionary rate to implement climate related projects.

"You (WB) can give a special fund for socio-economic development of the womenfolk in Bangladesh. The special fund will expedite the government efforts to create women entrepreneurs," she said.

The prime minister made the remarks when WB Managing Director (Operations) Anna Bjerde paid a courtesy call on her at the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) on Sunday afternoon.