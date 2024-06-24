Matiur, first wife, son face ban on foreign travel
A court in Dhaka has imposed a ban on National Board of Revenue (NBR) member Md Matiur Rahman, his wife Laila Kaniz and his son Ahmed Toufiqur Rahman from travelling abroad.
Dhaka Metropolitan Court's senior special judge Mohammad As-Shams Jaglul Hossain passed the order today, Monday, following a plea filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
ACC public prosecutor Ahmed Ali Salam confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
PP Ahmed Ali Salam said allegations have been found against NBR member Matiur Rahman of amassing huge wealth through corruption. The ACC is also probing the allegation of laundering huge money abroad. As Matiur Rhaman and his family members were trying to flee the country, the ACC appealed to the court for a ban on them from travelling aboard, and the court granted the appeal, he added.
Matiur Rahman came into the limelight ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha, a video of his son from his second wife, Mushfiqur Rahman, buying a goat at Tk 1.5 million from Sadik Agro in the capital’s Mohammadpur area went viral on social media. The netizens also found that he purchased cows worth Tk 7 million from different farms in the capital.
Since then, Matiur Rahman’s son’s luxurious lifestyle, including expensive brand watches and cars, properties he owned, including resorts, shooting houses, bungalow houses and lands he and his family members became the talk of the country.
Matiur Rahman was the president of the Customs, Excise and VAT Appellate Tribunal of NBR and a member of the board of directors of Sonali Bank, but was removed from both posts later.
Details on the wealth owned by Matiur Rahman and his family have also come to the fore. So far, his two wives, sons, brothers, sisters and other relatives reportedly own land, apartments, resorts and shares in various companies in six districts. Other than this, he also invested in capital markets.
To date, details have been found that this controversial government official and his relatives own 2,145 decimals (65 bighas) of land, eight apartments, two resorts, a picnic spot and two factories with his first wife Laila Kaniz having the maximum share.
A college teacher, Laila Kaniz is currently the chairman of Raipur upazila in Narsingdi and relief and social welfare affairs secretary of Awami League’s Narsingdi district unit. She owns 28 bighas of land and five apartments including four apartments in a building in Mirpur, Dhaka.