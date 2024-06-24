Matiur, first wife, son face ban on foreign travel

Matiur Rahman was the president of the Customs, Excise and VAT Appellate Tribunal of NBR and a member of the board of directors of Sonali Bank, but was removed from both posts later.

Details on the wealth owned by Matiur Rahman and his family have also come to the fore. So far, his two wives, sons, brothers, sisters and other relatives reportedly own land, apartments, resorts and shares in various companies in six districts. Other than this, he also invested in capital markets.

To date, details have been found that this controversial government official and his relatives own 2,145 decimals (65 bighas) of land, eight apartments, two resorts, a picnic spot and two factories with his first wife Laila Kaniz having the maximum share.

A college teacher, Laila Kaniz is currently the chairman of Raipur upazila in Narsingdi and relief and social welfare affairs secretary of Awami League’s Narsingdi district unit. She owns 28 bighas of land and five apartments including four apartments in a building in Mirpur, Dhaka.