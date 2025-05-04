Khaleda Zia to reach home Tuesday
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia will return home on Tuesday, on a special flight (air ambulance) facilitated by the emir of Qatar. She will depart London on Monday and is expected to land in Dhaka on Tuesday.
The BNP media wing made the disclosure through a message around 11:45 pm on Saturday, noting that the exact time of her landing in Dhaka will be revealed later.
At a press briefing on Saturday evening, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the BNP chairperson will return home on Monday, without disclosing any specific time frame. The latest information came after around 4:30 hours of his press briefing.
Mirza Fakhrul told the media that Khaleda Zia will return home on the same air ambulance she used to fly to the United Kingdom. “We cannot say anything certain. The timing depends on various issues. Whenever we are confirmed, we will inform the people through the media.”
Earlier, the BNP said in a statement on Friday that the party chief will depart London for Bangladesh on a regular flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, along with her two daughters-in-law, Zubaida Rahman and Syeda Sharmila Rahman.
Mirza Fakhrul said Khaleda Zia would be welcomed at the airport by party men. He said the BNP leaders and activists will take position on the two sides of the road to welcome the former PM in a disciplined manner.
He said the BNP men and people are ready to welcome their leader after four months. Initiatives have been taken so that people can receive her in a disciplined manner.
Before the press briefing on Saturday, Mirza Fakhrul held a joint meeting with Dhaka city south and north units.