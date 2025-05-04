Khaleda Zia to reach home Tuesday

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia will return home on Tuesday, on a special flight (air ambulance) facilitated by the emir of Qatar. She will depart London on Monday and is expected to land in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The BNP media wing made the disclosure through a message around 11:45 pm on Saturday, noting that the exact time of her landing in Dhaka will be revealed later.

At a press briefing on Saturday evening, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the BNP chairperson will return home on Monday, without disclosing any specific time frame. The latest information came after around 4:30 hours of his press briefing.