Border issue with India should be resolved through dialogue: Foreign Ministry
Bangladesh has expressed confidence that border-related issues with India will be resolved through dialogue under the framework of the existing Land Boundary Agreement between the two neighbouring nations.
“Bangladesh firmly believes that any issues should be resolved through constructive dialogue under the framework of existing bilateral agreements to maintain peace along the border,” stated a message from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), shared with the media Monday afternoon.
The foreign ministry noted that it has sought a detailed report from the relevant ministries and agencies regarding the recent developments along the Bangladesh-India border in Chapainawabganj.
According to media reports, three Bangladeshis were injured on Saturday during a clash with Indian nationals near the zero line at the Chouka border in Shibganj upazila, Chapainawabganj. The incident has reportedly intensified tension in the area.
Earlier, on 7 January, the Border Security Force (BSF) of India allegedly began constructing a barbed wire fence along the zero line of the Chouka border, which prompted an intervention by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and further escalated tensions.