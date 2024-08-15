Another murder case filed against Sheikh Hasina
A case has been filed against 11 people including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on charges of killing CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver Shahabuddin, 35, in capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.
Shahbuddin’s father Abul Kalam appealed at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka to register this case.
The CMM court ordered the officer-in-charge (OC) of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station to register the case as a deposition today, Thursday.
Lawyer of the plaintiff, Liton Mia confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.
Other accused of the case include former law minister Anisul Huq, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud, former state minister for information and technology Mohammad Ali Arafat, adviser to former PM Sheikh Hasina, Salman F Rahman, former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former Dhaka metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Habibur Rahman, additional commissioner Md Harun-or-Rashid and joint commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarker.
According to the petition for the case, Shahbuddin was shot dead in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area on 5 August.
Another case was filed against seven people including Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday in connection to the death of grocery shopkeeper Abu Sayed from Mohammadpur area.
Two other cases were filed yesterday, Wednesday. The court on Wednesday ordered Kafrul police station to register a case against 24 people including Sheikh Hasina on charges of killing college student Foyzul Islam in the capital’s Kafrul area.
On the same day, the court ordered Uttara West police station to register the complaint of abducting Supreme Court lawyer Sohel Rana against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and four others as a case.
The Sheikh Hasina government fell in the face of a student-led mass uprising on 5 August. She left the country after stepping down as the prime minister. She has now taken shelter in India.