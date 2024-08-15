Another murder case filed against Sheikh Hasina

A case has been filed against 11 people including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on charges of killing CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver Shahabuddin, 35, in capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

Shahbuddin’s father Abul Kalam appealed at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka to register this case.

The CMM court ordered the officer-in-charge (OC) of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station to register the case as a deposition today, Thursday.

Lawyer of the plaintiff, Liton Mia confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.