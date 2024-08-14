Sheikh Hasina, 4 others accused in abduction case

Apart from Awami League president Sheikh Hasina, the other accused in the case are - former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, law minister Anisul Huq, former inspector general of police (IGP) AKM Shahidul Haque and former Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) director general Benazir Ahmed. Besides, some 20-25 RAB officials have been made accused in the case.

Defendant of the case and Supreme Court Lawyer Sohel Rana claimed some people identifying themselves as members of law enforcement detained him from the Uttara area in the capital at around 8:30 pm on 10 February 2015.

Sohel Rana also claimed that he was subjected to physical and mental torture and fell unconscious.