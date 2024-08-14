Sheikh Hasina, 4 others accused in abduction case
The court has ordered to register the complaint of abducting a Supreme Court lawyer against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and four others as a case.
Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court judge Fazana Shakil Shumu Chowdhury passed the order around 1:15 pm Wednesday.
The Uttara West police station has been ordered to investigate the case, CMM court bench assistant Rakib Chowdhury said.
Apart from Awami League president Sheikh Hasina, the other accused in the case are - former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, law minister Anisul Huq, former inspector general of police (IGP) AKM Shahidul Haque and former Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) director general Benazir Ahmed. Besides, some 20-25 RAB officials have been made accused in the case.
Defendant of the case and Supreme Court Lawyer Sohel Rana claimed some people identifying themselves as members of law enforcement detained him from the Uttara area in the capital at around 8:30 pm on 10 February 2015.
Sohel Rana also claimed that he was subjected to physical and mental torture and fell unconscious.
Earlier on Tuesday, a court in Dhaka ordered to record a murder case against Sheikh Hasina and six other people over the incident of gunning down a shopkeeper in the capital’s Mohammadpur area.
Rajesh Chowdhury, magistrate of the chief metropolitan magistrate’s (CMM) court, passed the order around 2:45 pm on Tuesday, instructing the Mohammadpur police station to record the allegations over the murder as a case.
The other accused are – Awami League general secretary and former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Habibur Rahman, additional commissioner Harun-Or-Rashid, and joint commissioner Biplab Kumar Sarker.
A total of 580 people have been confirmed to have died during the clashes stemming from the quota reform protests. In the face of a student-led mass uprising, Sheikh Hasina stepped down as the prime minister on 5 August and took shelter in India.