Order to record murder case against Sheikh Hasina, six others 

A court in Dhaka has ordered to record a murder case against Sheikh Hasina and six other people over the incident of gunning down a shopkeeper in the capital’s Mohammadpur area.

Rajesh Chowdhury, magistrate of the chief metropolitan magistrate’s (CMM) court, passed the order around 2:45 pm on Tuesday, instructing the Mohammadpur police station to record the allegations over the murder as a case.