BNP calls 48-hour blockade on Wednesday, Thursday

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced another spell of 48-hour blockade on Wednesday and Thursday.
BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the blockade at a virtual press briefing on Monday.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said a 48-hour blockade will be observed from 6:00am on Wednesday to 6:00am on Friday demanding the resignation of the government in restoring the democracy.
Criticising the government, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the looting ruling group want to annihilate political dissidents, avoiding a fair election.
The ruling Awami League has once again arranged a one-sided election, and the election commission has proved that they will follow the outline of the government. The commission also said there will be no reshuffle in the administration. So, the election will be held without competition in a one-party 'Bakshali' style, the BNP leader added.
BNP announced a fresh protest programme at a time when a 48-hour shutdown enforced by BNP and other like-minded parties ended on Monday.
BNP called a nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal a day after the BNP's grand rally in Dhaka was foiled during a clash between BNP activists and the police on 28 October. After that, a number of the party’s top leaders including the secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir were arrested. Since then, BNP has enforced several spells of blockades between 31 October and 16 November.