BNP calls 48-hour blockade on Wednesday, Thursday

BNP announced a fresh protest programme at a time when a 48-hour shutdown enforced by BNP and other like-minded parties ended on Monday.

BNP called a nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal a day after the BNP's grand rally in Dhaka was foiled during a clash between BNP activists and the police on 28 October. After that, a number of the party’s top leaders including the secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir were arrested. Since then, BNP has enforced several spells of blockades between 31 October and 16 November.