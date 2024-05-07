Ministers-lawmakers won’t be able to interfere with upazila election: CEC
Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said ministers and lawmakers won’t be able to exert influence in the upazila polls.
The EC will centrally monitor whether any ministers and lawmakers interfere in the election and immediate action will be taken if anyone is found involved in interfering in the election.
The CEC said this at a press briefing at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city's Agargaon on Tuesday morning.
Kazi Habibul Awal claimed that the EC succeeded in dissuading the ministers from interfering in the election. Many are still staying in their constituencies. But all concerned have been asked so that none can exert any influence in the election.
The first phase of the sixth upazila election will be held in 140 upazilas of the country tomorrow, Wednesday.
Kazi Habibul Awal claimed that the EC succeeded in dissuading the ministers from interfering in the election. Many are still staying in their constituencies. But all concerned have been asked so that none can exert any influence in the election.
The CEC said the upazila election is being competitive as four candidates on average are contesting in each upazila.
He said the election commission is cautious to ensure that the enthusiasm centering the election does not turn into violence.
EC secretary Md Jahangir Alam and additional secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath were also present at the briefing.