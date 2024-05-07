Ministers-lawmakers won’t be able to interfere with upazila election: CEC

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said ministers and lawmakers won’t be able to exert influence in the upazila polls.

The EC will centrally monitor whether any ministers and lawmakers interfere in the election and immediate action will be taken if anyone is found involved in interfering in the election.

The CEC said this at a press briefing at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city's Agargaon on Tuesday morning.