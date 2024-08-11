Rail operations to resume Monday, intercity on Thursday
Railway services are resuming in the country from tomorrow, Monday, with primarily resumption of freight trains.
Mail, local and commuter trains will start operating from Tuesday and intercity trains from Thursday.
The railway authorities confirmed the development.
Sources said the decision was taken at a meeting of Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus with secretaries of different ministries. Railway secretary also participated in the meeting.
Sources also said railways secretary Humayun Kabir sought directives about resumption of rail communication during the meeting.
The chief adviser said railways operation can be resumed if there is no problem.
Later the officials of the ministry decided to resume operation in phases.
Director general of railways Sarder Sahadat Ali told Prothom Alo this evening that they have decided to resume the operation in phases.
* More to follow...