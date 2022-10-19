Don't use labour sector weakness as a tool for 'political interest': Momen tells ILO

The foreign minister came up with these remarks while addressing a seminar at Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka to mark the 50th anniversary of partnership between Bangladesh and ILO.
He claimed Bangladesh is committed to implementing the international labour standards steadily. The government has announced the formulation of a universal pension scheme in ensuring social security for the workers from next year.
ILO will continue its technical support to the government, owners and workers in adapting with the changes in the working atmosphere due to climate change, digitalisation, artificial intelligence and other global changes, the minister added.
He termed the expats as a development partner and expressed the government’s commitment in protecting their human rights.
Criticising the activities of ILO, the foreign minister said, "We have seen in the past that ILO has signed projects with various government and non-government organisations, bypassing the fundamental tripartite framework. The labour and employment ministry will have to be notified regularly over the project ILO signed with any ministry."
"We want ILO to coordinate with our national development strategies. They shouldn't be operated to implement the agenda of donors or any other interests," he added.
Chihoko Asada-Miyakawa, regional director for Asia and Pacific for ILO, lauded Bangladesh for ratifying different conventions of ILO.
Urging Bangladesh to improve labour standards, she said the country's public policy will have to be more inclusive, sustainable and indomitable than those of the past. Ensuring equality, freedom, human rights, social justice and security for all are the prerequisites for development.