He builds 3-storey house in wife's name

It was a sunny noon when a man, dressed in white Panjabi, black cap and a bag in his hand, limped into a jewelry store. As he beckoned, four other people entered the store one by one. Then the firstcomer took out a white pistol from his bag and pointed it at the head of trader Swapan Mandal. His fellows broke the glasses of the display cases and started filling their bags with the gold ornaments.

When Swapan Mandal attempted to stop the robbery, he was shot in his right knee. Later, they made off with the looted jewelry after exploding five to seven hand grenades.

The robbery took place in broad daylight in Alamin Jewelers in Abdullahpur area of South Keraniganj in Dhaka on 17 August. A close circuit television camera (CCTV) recorded the entire incident. It showed that they had looted the shop in only three minutes and fled the scene on two motorbikes that were waiting outside for them.