Prottoy scheme: No meeting between Quader, demonstrating teachers today

Activities at public universities have almost come to a halt due to all-out work abstention of teachers, officials and workers to press home their demand of government notification on the “prottoy scheme” of the universal pension scheme.

In this context, the meeting, which was set to be held between the leaders of the demonstrating teachers and governing Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader today, Thursday, has been postponed due to “state affairs of the minister”.