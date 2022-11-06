Working closely with civil society for fair elections: US official

US deputy assistant secretary Afreen Akhter has said Washington is working "very closely" with Bangladeshi civil society actors to deliver free and fair elections in the country, reports UNB.

"Our USAID mission is working very closely," she told reporters at the foreign affairs ministry, after her meeting with acting foreign secretary rear admiral (retd) Md Khurshed Alam.

The US official said they discussed maritime security and how they can cooperate with Bangladesh and other forms of maritime cooperation in the region during the meeting.