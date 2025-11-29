Family planning efforts stalls, population growth unchecked

Two reports on the country’s population situation have emerged within a span of ten days. The first was a nationwide survey conducted by UNICEF and the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS). The second was data on Dhaka city’s population released by the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

Both reports present alarming findings on population trends. Bangladesh has never had a history of increasing total fertility rates. However, UNICEF and BBS now state that the country’s total fertility rate is rising. Mothers are giving birth to more children than before, and this is a negative sign.

Meanwhile, the scale of Dhaka’s population was not fully evident before the ECOSOC report. ECOSOC, which publishes population data for major global cities, has stated that Dhaka is now the world’s second-largest city by population.

Twenty-five years ago, Dhaka ranked ninth. Today, Dhaka has a population of 36.6 million (3.66 crore). Due to the absence of effective programmes, the country’s population continues to grow uncontrollably, reflected clearly in Dhaka’s population.