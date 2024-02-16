Family planning programme progresses at slow pace

Koyra is an upazila near the Sundarbans in the southern district Khulna. There are 33 family planning units in 7 unions of Koyra upazila. An adequate number of family welfare assistants (FWA) have not been appointed to the upazila. At present the work is being carried out by only 23 family welfare assistants. And four of the six posts of deputy assistant community medical officer remain vacant.

An on-the-spot visit to the upazila on Tuesday revealed an impressive building of the South Bedkashi Union Health and Family Welfare Complex. But there is a lock hanging on the main entrance and all the rooms are closed. There is no staff there either. The tubewell in front of the health complex is unused for long and out of order. The windowpanes on the ground floor are broken and the equipment in the dusty rooms is in a state of disrepair.

Local resident Asadul Islam said that after the hospital was established, it was opened only occasionally. However, it has now been closed for a stretch of six months.

Resident of South Bedkashi village Amena Begum said, it has been nine years since she got married and she has two children. But she never received any advice or services. No family planning staff visited them. They have to visit the local physician for consultation.

The Prothom Alo correspondent visited a few villages at Koyra upazila's South Bedkashi, North Bedkashi and Maheskhali union at spoke to at least 50 couples. Of them, 21 couples never received any services from the health and family welfare complex. And 13 of them went to the homes of the family welfare assistants seeking their services. Family welfare assistants visited the homes of 16 couples.