Family planning directorate: Why inspector recruitment came to a standstill

Demanding the final result, more than a hundred candidates from across the country held a human chain in front of the family planning directorate in the capital’s Karwan Bazar area on Sunday. They demanded that the final result be published within seven days.

How far is the ministry from the family planning directorate? When the viva voce took place a few months ago, why will the results be stuck in the ministry? Why did the ministry officials not publish the results after receiving them?

It is necessary to find out whether there is any mystery. A recruitment process cannot take more than three years to complete. Not everyone who attended the viva voce will get the job. However, it is not possible to determine, before the publication of the result, who is getting the job and who is not.