Contraceptives: Govt should increase its stock

Since independence, all governments have prioritised birth control programmes, and Bangladesh has been more successful in this regard than India and Pakistan.

Different international agencies, including the United Nations, have also recognised the success. However, it has recently been learnt that the policy makers in the government are not putting sufficient importance to contraceptives. They are contemplating viewing the population as a resource and aiming to reap dividends.

The increased population will turn into human resources only when the basic needs – quality food, clothing, shelter, education, and healthcare – are ensured to every citizen. It is undeniable that the socio-economic structure in Bangladesh still has a long way to go to reach this position. Therefore, there is no alternative to gearing up the population control programme.