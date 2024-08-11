Breaking silence, Sheikh Hasina accuses US of her ouster

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, currently taking refuge in India, has broken her silence by accusing foreign powers like the US of playing a hand in her ouster. This comes days after the Indian government said it was analysing the possibility of a “foreign hand” behind the political crisis in Bangladesh, reported ThePrint quoting her message to to Awami League supporters on Sunday.

“I could have remained in power if I had left St. Martin and the Bay of Bengal to America,” she said in a message conveyed to her Awami League supporters Saturday, seen by ThePrint, an India-based media outlet.

The Hasina government saw strained relations with the US for many years. Ahead of January’s elections this year, she said “a white man” had offered her a smooth return to power in exchange for an airbase.

In her latest statement, Hasina, the longest-serving prime minister in Bangladesh’s history, warned the new interim government not be “used” by such foreign powers.