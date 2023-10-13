Saima Wazed best choice for WHO SEARO post, endorses Amit Chakrabarty

With a glowing endorsement over the nomination of Saima Wazed for WHO’s SEARO director and calling her the best fit for the rank, Dr. Amit Chakrabarty, the president elect of American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, ruled out a wave of clamour raised centering the nomination calling it “disinformation, lack of substance and suffers from bias”.

“It is quite clear that some sort of concerns raised by a section over her nomination clearly lacks substance, suffers from bias and should be rejected outright” added the renowned physician in a testimonial for Saima.

Moreover, Amit, who is chairman of Poplar Bluff Urology, also observed that “she is the best choice for the top WHO position in SEA region while her tenure, if elected, would surely help WHO transform more lives and help augment the exemplary humanitarian service that WHO has been performing over the years across the world”.