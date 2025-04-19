Attempts to revamp ‘Malaysia syndicate’ excluding pro-AL people

The syndicate centering the labour market in Malaysia has been “reactivated”. Under the changed context, they want to form the ring anew excluding the Awami League leaders, their beneficiaries and companies owned by them.

The owners of the recruiting agencies outside the syndicate say the syndicate has been revived at such a time when the interim government has taken an initiative of discussions to reopen the Malaysian labour market for Bangladeshis. A government delegation is likely to visit Malaysia very soon to start the discussions.

Interim government chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus is very close to Malaysia prime minister Anwar Ibrahim on personal terms. The Malaysia prime minister has already paid a visit to Bangladesh after the interim government took over. So there are hopes that the market will reopen for Bangladeshis once again.

Earlier, the syndicate had embezzled billions of taka from the recruiting process of the workers by means of irregularities and illegal business during the rule of the Bangladesh Awami League. As a result, Malaysia’s labour market was closed thrice over the past 15 years. Currently, the market remains closed since June last year.