Malaysia's labour market: Repeated syndicates, repeated closure

Recruiting agencies not on the list are also sending workers to Malaysia. The owners of three such agencies, speaking to Prothom Alo, said they have long-standing businesses for sending workers to Malaysia. That is why demand orders come from the companies to them. Even though they receive these demands, their names are not on the FWCMS. The demand goes to any agency on that list. Then the agencies outside of the syndicate contact that enlisted agency and have to pay them from Tk 152,000 to Tk 165,000 per worker. In that manner, the agencies in the syndicate earn money without even receiving any demand order or sending any worker.

Several BAIRA members allege that a part of the workers' expenditure goes to Ruhul Amin, another part goes by hundi to Malaysia. The rest goes to the agency whose name is used to send the workers. But in all cases the transactions are in cash, with no receipts.

Regarding these allegations, the former BAIRA secretary general Ruhul Amin told Prothom Alo on Thursday night over mobile phone, these false allegations are being made to sully his reputation. He said no money outside of the Tk 78,990 fee determined by the government has been taken. No money has been sent to Malaysia either. He also said that he had no share in Bestinet.