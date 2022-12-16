No headway in process of listing Razakars

There is no significant progress in the making of an accurate list of the members of anti-liberation war forces – Razakar, Al Badar, Al Shams. The authorities have not even finalised a process for the verification of the identities of the anti-liberation war elements.

Also, no certain regulation has been formulated before preparing the list of Razakars. When the nation is celebrating the 52nd year of victory, a discussion is going on over the setbacks that the authorities may face while preparing the final list of anti-liberation elements.

Members of the sub-committee which was formed to prepare the list are giving contradictory remarks, posing uncertainty about the future of the Razakar list.

The liberation war affairs ministry constituted the three-member sub-committee in April and entrusted it with preparing an accurate and flawless list of Razakars. Shajahan Khan, president of the parliamentary standing committee on liberation war affairs ministry, is heading the committee while the two remaining members are - former state minister for liberation war affairs Tajul Islam and Jatiya Party co-chairman Kazi Firoz Rashid.