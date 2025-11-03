Driver kept accelerating as she tried to get off, eventually jumped down

The incident, in which she hit the harasser bus conductor with her shoe in protest, occurred on 27 October. After a passenger uploaded the video on social media, it sparked a public outcry.

On Thursday, police arrested the conductor, Nizam Uddin, 45, of Ramzan Paribahan, and sent him to jail. Following the young woman’s statement, the state filed a case under Section 10 of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act (on charges of sexual harassment) on Friday.

The video showed a young woman sitting near the front of the bus, angrily confronting a man over something he said. The man got up and slapped her. Both then raised their shoes at each other; the man struck her and pushed her down.

He repeatedly shoved and tried to hit her as she shouted, “Why are you talking about my clothes?” Apart from two women and one man near the front, none of the other passengers tried to intervene or protest.

The young woman told Prothom Alo that her parents and siblings live in Chandpur, where her father runs a small shop. Eldest of her siblings, she passed SSC and HSC in Chandpur and now studies Law at a private university in Dhaka.