Young woman fought alone on the bus, shoe in hand

In a viral video, a young woman was seen furiously confronting a man sitting in the front seat of a bus over an offensive remark he had made. The man then got up and slapped her.

At one point, both of them took off their shoes and raised them at each other. The man struck the woman and pushed her to the ground, repeatedly shoving and trying to hit her. The woman shouted, “Why are you talking about my clothes?”

Someone on the bus recorded the incident on video. Apart from two women and one man at the front, none of the other passengers tried to stop the attacker or protest. They remained completely silent. With shoe in hand, the young woman kept fighting back alone, against the bus conductor.