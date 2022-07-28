Driver arrested over harassing female student on moving bus

Police claimed a female student was going to her home at Azimpur from Dhanmondi boarding a Bikash Paribahan bus around 8:30pm on Sunday.

The student fell asleep on the bus while listening to music, plugging headphones on ears. As all passengers got off the bus before reaching Azimpur, the student was alone on the bus.

Taking advantage of the situation, the assistant of the bus hurled indecent words at the student. At one stage, she started screaming and jumped off the bus in front of Azimpur Girls School, police added.

Later, the victim posted the incident on Facebook that sparked outcry from all quarters. A case has been filed with the Lalbagh police station. The drive is underway to arrest the driver’s assistant.