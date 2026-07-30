52pc of diagnostic equipment goes unused in govt hospitals

Government hospitals have diagnostic imaging equipment such as X-ray and ultrasound machines, but many of these are not being use to provide regular services. Although the availability of such services at district hospitals stands at 85 per cent, a recent study found that over the past year, regular diagnostic services were available only 33 per cent of the time.

The study, covering 22 government health facilities including district hospitals, upazila health complexes and medical college hospitals found that 52 per cent of the diagnostic equipment had not been used at all during the previous year. It also found that stocks of essential and emergency medicines remain inadequate in these hospitals.

The research was conducted by the private think tank Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC). The findings were presented yesterday, Wednesday, at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital under the title ‘Bridging Gaps in Bangladesh's Public Health System: A Rapid Facility-Level Assessment of Expenditure Efficiency towards Ensuring UHC-Compliant Health Service Delivery’.