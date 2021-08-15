Medical equipment mostly in disrepair

Medical equipment including the diagnosis machines of some departments under the Rangpur Medical College and Hospital (RpMCH), have been lying in a state of disrepair for long. The RpMCH authorities are yet to take steps to repair the equipment. As a result, patients are deprived of their due services.

Almost all the crucial medical equipment of radiology and imaging department, cardiovascular, and nephrology departments are not working now.

The RpMCH officials said that several times they had sought repairing services from the Dhaka-based National Electro Medical Equipment Maintenance, Workshop, and Training Center (NEMEMW), but received no response.

The radiology and imaging department fails to provide services to patients as its CT Scan machine, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine, two digital X-Ray machines, two computer radiography machines and five ultrasonography machines are left unrepaired.