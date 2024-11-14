Sheikh Hasina needs to keep silent in interest of Bangladesh-India relations

Dhaka has informed New Delhi that Bangladesh is not positively taking the political statements that ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been making after her arrival in India.

She needs to stop this in view of the historical relationship between two countries.

India has been requested to take steps to refrain Sheikh Hasina from delivering such speeches and statements.

Foreign ministry spokesperson and public diplomacy wing director general Toufiq Hasan said this while answering queries from newsmen during the briefing at the foreign ministry.