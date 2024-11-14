Sheikh Hasina needs to keep silent in interest of Bangladesh-India relations
Dhaka has informed New Delhi that Bangladesh is not positively taking the political statements that ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been making after her arrival in India.
She needs to stop this in view of the historical relationship between two countries.
India has been requested to take steps to refrain Sheikh Hasina from delivering such speeches and statements.
Foreign ministry spokesperson and public diplomacy wing director general Toufiq Hasan said this while answering queries from newsmen during the briefing at the foreign ministry.
When a newsman asked whether the foreign ministry has taken any step against Sheikh Hasina's seditious statements from India, Toufiq Hasan said the foreign ministry has apprised the Indian high commissioner in Dhaka and the Indian government of the matter more than once.
He said they have been clearly said that after the former prime minister travelled to India amid the student-people's uprising on 5 August, she has been continuously delivering speeches and statements to various media, which Bangladesh is not taking positively.
The government has expressed strong displeasure over the matter and India has been requested to take steps to refrain Sheikh Hasina from delivering such speeches and statements, Toufiq added.
He said, "It is highly necessary to refrain him (Sheikh Hasina) from such statements in view of the mutual respects and historical relationship between two countries."
When asked about India's response in this regard, the director general said, "We have conveyed the message to the Indian high commissioner who has assured us that he would place the matter to the government. We have not received any formal answer from them."
About resuming Indian visa for Bangladeshi citizens, the spokesperson said, "We have informed India of the matter several times. They are making excuse of manpower crisis. Currently we have insisted to consider the visa for the third country and medical visa urgently."
The foreign ministry spokesperson said the third country visa aspirants can avail visa from Vietnam and Pakistan instead of India.