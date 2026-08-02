Police issue nationwide alert over potential attacks on police vehicles

The message states, intelligence reports suggest that police vehicles, including jeeps, pick-up trucks and buses, could come under attack.

In light of this information, all units have been instructed to exercise the highest level of vigilance to ensure security.

Officers have also been instructed to park vehicles in secure locations whenever they need to stop while on duty.

The directive further instructs all units to enhance security for government vehicles kept at police stations, police lines, office compounds and other designated locations after duty hours.

Officers have been directed to conduct regular patrols, maintain appropriate surveillance and remain particularly vigilant in identifying suspicious individuals or objects.

They have also been instructed to report any suspicious activity immediately to the appropriate senior authorities.