Police issue nationwide alert over potential attacks on police vehicles
Police headquarters has issued a nationwide alert, warning that vehicles used by the police could become targets of attack. It has instructed all field-level units to strengthen security measures with immediate effect.
Police headquarters' operations control room issued the emergency directive in a message sent on Saturday.
The message states, intelligence reports suggest that police vehicles, including jeeps, pick-up trucks and buses, could come under attack.
In light of this information, all units have been instructed to exercise the highest level of vigilance to ensure security.
Officers have also been instructed to park vehicles in secure locations whenever they need to stop while on duty.
The directive further instructs all units to enhance security for government vehicles kept at police stations, police lines, office compounds and other designated locations after duty hours.
Officers have been directed to conduct regular patrols, maintain appropriate surveillance and remain particularly vigilant in identifying suspicious individuals or objects.
They have also been instructed to report any suspicious activity immediately to the appropriate senior authorities.
It is worth noting that on 24 July, authorities recovered a bomb concealed inside an umbrella beneath Motijheel metro rail station. The following day, a sack with an umbrella protruding from it was found outside Bangladesh Bank, triggering panic all over.
Most recently, on Saturday afternoon, a suspicious bag was spotted on the second floor of Mirpur-10 metro rail station, while at around the same time another suspicious sack was found beside a pillar on the ground floor of Farmgate metro rail station.
Police were notified amid concerns that the bag and sack might contain explosives. However, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Bomb Disposal and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit examined both items and confirmed that they contained no explosive materials.
These incidents have caused public concern. Sources at Police Headquarters said the authorities issued the latest alert after taking these incidents into consideration.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Police Headquarters spokesperson and Assistant Inspector General (AIG) AHM Shahadat Hossain said, "The police regularly issue various directives to ensure security. This message is part of that effort. We have issued these instructions to keep the police active and vigilant. There is no reason to be alarmed by these directives."