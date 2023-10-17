PM to decide on number of ministers in polls-time govt: Law Minister

Nowhere in the Constitution has anything been mentioned about a polls-time government. That is why the prime minister will take a decision regarding the required number of cabinet members in the government, said Law Minister Anisul Huq on Tuesday.

The minister told this to newspersons at the secretariat this afternoon.

Earlier, he held a meeting with a delegation of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) that was led by its Country Director Tuomo Poutiainen.