Awami League leaders visit Bangabandhu's mausoleum in Tungipara after 2.5 years
After nearly two and a half years, leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations, whose activities are banned, entered the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Mausoleum Complex in Tungipara, Gopalganj.
On Sunday night, they paid their respects by placing floral wreaths at the mausoleum. They subsequently pledged to bring their party president, Sheikh Hasina, the former prime minister ousted during the July mass uprising, back to the country.
According to eyewitnesses, local leaders and activists of the banned Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League entered the mausoleum complex Sunday night.
They first paid their respects by placing floral wreaths at the altar of Bangabandhu's mausoleum. They then took an oath, pledging to bring Sheikh Hasina, who has been sentenced to death in a case involving crimes against humanity, back to the country.
During the oath-taking ceremony, the activists declared, "Our struggle will continue until we can bring Sheikh Hasina back to the soil of Bengal. We will remain on the streets and continue our movement and struggle to bring her back."
Nurul Islam, a leader of the municipal Jubo League, reportedly administered the oath to the activists. Later, Chhatra League activists, led by municipal Chhatra League President Ifti Zaman, paid their respects by placing floral wreaths.
Previously, the last time leaders and activists of the district Awami League paid their respects at the altar of the Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex was on 7 August 2024. On that occasion, they also pledged to bring Sheikh Hasina back to the country.
Following that event, the authorities barred members of the public from entering the mausoleum complex for an extended period. They also tightened security, deploying police personnel at all three entrances to the complex.