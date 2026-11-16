Awami League leaders visit Bangabandhu's mausoleum in Tungipara after 2.5 years

According to eyewitnesses, local leaders and activists of the banned Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League entered the mausoleum complex Sunday night.

They first paid their respects by placing floral wreaths at the altar of Bangabandhu's mausoleum. They then took an oath, pledging to bring Sheikh Hasina, who has been sentenced to death in a case involving crimes against humanity, back to the country.

During the oath-taking ceremony, the activists declared, "Our struggle will continue until we can bring Sheikh Hasina back to the soil of Bengal. We will remain on the streets and continue our movement and struggle to bring her back."