Awami League seeks attention by announcing Sheikh Hasina’s return

The Awami League, whose activities are banned, is seeking to attract attention both at home and internationally by announcing that Sheikh Hasina will return to Bangladesh in December.

To this end, the party and the banned student organisation Chhatra League are announcing various programmes online, including ‘strikes’ and ‘lockdowns’. However, even Awami League leaders have no clear idea how the announcement of Sheikh Hasina’s return to the country will be implemented.

Some Awami League leaders who are in hiding say that, under the current circumstances Sheikh Hasina’s return to Bangladesh is almost impossible without a diplomatic understanding between the governments of Bangladesh and India.

Cooperation from the international community would also be needed to create such circumstances. However, there are still no signs of any understanding between the two governments over Sheikh Hasina, they say.

Some Awami League leaders fear that if Sheikh Hasina fails to return after making the announcement, public confidence in her or the Awami League could decline. Meanwhile, the announced programmes are putting party leaders and activists in the country at risk of being arrested again.

Sheikh Hasina, the former prime minister who was ousted in the July mass uprising and is the president of the Awami League, has announced that she will return to Bangladesh from India in December.