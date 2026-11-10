If Sheikh Hasina wants to return, govt will act under extradition treaty

If Sheikh Hasina, the former prime minister ousted in the July mass uprising, wants to return to Bangladesh, the government will take the necessary steps in accordance with the existing extradition treaty between Bangladesh and India.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed made the remarks during a meeting of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) parliamentary party at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban Monday afternoon, when the issue of Hasina’s return to the country came up for discussion, according to sources at the meeting.

The meeting was held at the ruling party’s meeting room in parliament ahead of the start of the fourth session of the 13th parliament. It was chaired by Leader of the House and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

Several members of parliament (MP) who attended the meeting said the prime minister made no comment on rumours about Sheikh Hasina’s return to Bangladesh. However, he indicated, “We took to the streets on 7 November. We will remain on the streets. We must confront all conspiracies on the streets.”

A Reuters report on Monday said Sheikh Hasina has sought a new passport and national identity card (NID) to return to Bangladesh. Lawyers from London-based legal consultancy Matrix Chambers has written to the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Hasina’s behalf.