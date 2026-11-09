The message is loud and clear, we are on the streets, we must remain on the streets: PM
The government will take necessary steps under the existing extradition treaty between Bangladesh and India if ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina wants to return to Bangladesh.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed made the remark when the issue of Hasina’s return came up at a meeting of the BNP parliamentary party at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Monday afternoon, according to sources at the meeting.
The meeting was held at the ruling party’s meeting room in parliament in the afternoon, ahead of the fourth session of the 13th parliament with BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the chair. He did not make any remarks on the matter.
However, multiple sources present at the meeting said Tarique Rahman told the BNP lawmakers, “The message is loud and clear: We are on the streets, and we must remain on the streets. We must confront all conspiracies on the streets.”
It is to mention that, Sheikh Hasina has told international news agency Reuters in an interview that she wants to return to Bangladesh and surrender to the court. According to a Reuters report, an application has been submitted to the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Monday by London-based legal consultancy Matrix Chambers on her behalf, seeking a new passport and national identity card (NID).
Multiple sources present at the BNP parliamentary party meeting said discussions were held on ongoing road development projects under the Local Government and Communications Ministry, the energy and electricity situation, and the market situation for essential commodities ahead of Ramadan.
During the meeting, the prime minister sought detailed updates from the relevant ministers on the activities of their respective ministries. Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed briefed the meeting on the country’s law and order situation.
The issue of Sheikh Hasina, president of the Awami League (whose activities now banned), returning to Bangladesh was briefly discussed at the meeting. In this regard, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said Bangladesh and India have an extradition treaty. The government will take necessary steps in accordance with the rules, laws and established practices.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said the authenticity and legal basis of Sheikh Hasina’s application for a new passport and national identity card (NID) to return to Bangladesh are being verified. He made the remarks at a press briefing on contemporary issues at the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday.
Meanwhile, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir described Sheikh Hasina’s application for a new passport and NID as “extremely ridiculous”. Responding to journalists’ questions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at noon, he said there was a specific legal process for Hasina if she genuinely wanted to return to Bangladesh. He added that there was no scope for her to return to the country using a new passport.
The state minister said Bangladesh and India have an extradition treaty. If Sheikh Hasina wishes, she can request the Indian government to hand her over to Bangladesh under the treaty. He also said she could return to the country, surrender to the court and serve her sentence.
According to the Reuters report, this is the first application by Sheikh Hasina for a passport and NID since she left Bangladesh for India following the student-people’s uprising on 5 August 2024.
Hasina has already announced that she will return to Bangladesh next December. The issue has stirred discussions at home for quite some time.