The message is loud and clear, we are on the streets, we must remain on the streets: PM

The government will take necessary steps under the existing extradition treaty between Bangladesh and India if ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina wants to return to Bangladesh.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed made the remark when the issue of Hasina’s return came up at a meeting of the BNP parliamentary party at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Monday afternoon, according to sources at the meeting.

The meeting was held at the ruling party’s meeting room in parliament in the afternoon, ahead of the fourth session of the 13th parliament with BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the chair. He did not make any remarks on the matter.