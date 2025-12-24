DRU holds human chain in protest of attacks on Prothom Alo-Daily Star
Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) held a human chain in protest of the attacks, arson and vandalism at the country’s leading newspapers, Daily Prothom Alo and The Daily Star.
The programme, held today Wednesday in front of the DRU premises in Shegunbagicha, also demanded the arrest of all those involved in the attacks within 72 hours.
At the human chain, alongside protesting the attacks on the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star and the harassment of New Age editor Nurul Kabir, demands were also made for the withdrawal of cases filed against Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) general secretary Mainul Hasan Sohel and administrative officer Solaiman Hossain.
Last Thursday, the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star in Karwan Bazar came under attack. Alongside vandalism and looting, the attackers set fire to the buildings of both newspapers. Such assaults on media institutions have sparked waves of condemnation both domestically and internationally.
At the human chain, Abu Saleh Akon, president of the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU), demanded that all those involved in the attacks on Prothom Alo and The Daily Star be arrested and presented before the media within 72 hours.
He said, “The attacks and arson at Prothom Alo and The Daily Star were planned with a blueprint to burn and kill the employees, staff, and journalists present. The motive was to divert the issue of Shaheed Hadi’s (Sharif Osman Hadi) killing into a different channel.”
DRU held a human chain in protest of the attacks, arson and vandalism at the offices of daily Prothom Alo and The Daily StarClaiming that journalists have been subjected to oppression for 17 years, Abu Saleh said, “Due to the culture of fear, many were unable to protest at the time. Even then, we ignored everything and took to the streets to claim our rights, we protested, and today we stand on the streets. In the future, if necessary, we will stand on the streets again.”
The president of DRU stated that a memorandum will be submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs demanding the withdrawal of the case filed against DRU’s general secretary Mainul Hasan Sohel and administrative officer Solaiman Hossain. He also warned that a new programme will be announced if the demand is not met.
Khurshed Alam, general secretary of the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity, said at the human chain that there is a continuous history of attacks on the media. He added that since such incidents went unpunished in the past, similar attacks are occurring again today.
Khurshed Alam said, “If the attacks on Naya Diganta, Amar Desh, or other media outlets had been properly investigated, the miscreants would not have dared to act today. Attacks on journalists are not the problem of a single institution; they are a threat to the entire media. Today it is Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, tomorrow it could be another media outlet—this continuity will persist unless everyone stands united.”
Shawkat Hossain Massum, senior member of DRU and head of online at Prothom Alo, said the recent attacks were premeditated. Earlier, the assaults were carried out with faces covered; now, they are happening openly. This is because the attackers know that no action will be taken against them.
Shawkat Hossain Massum said, “During the attack, we sought assistance from various quarters throughout the night but did not receive any effective cooperation. It will not be enough to arrest only those who carried out the attack; those who issued instructions and incited the violence from behind must also be brought under the law.”
Jannatul Ferdous Panna, women’s affairs secretary of DRU, said that in no civilised country would such terrorist attacks on the media be possible. She urged the government to ensure the safety of journalists.
At the human chain, moderated by DRU general secretary Mainul Hasan Sohel, further speeches were delivered by former DRU president Shafiqul Kabir, vice-president Mehedi Azad, organisational secretary M M Josim, cultural affairs secretary Monowar Hossain, former vice-president Gazi Anwar, office secretary Rashim Molla, members Mahfuz Sadi, Mazharul Islam, senior member Muhsin Mallik, former women’s affairs secretary Rozina Rozi, members Naznin Akhter, Nazrul Islam, and DM Amirul Islam, among others.