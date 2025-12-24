DRU holds human chain in protest of attacks on Prothom Alo-Daily Star

Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) held a human chain in protest of the attacks, arson and vandalism at the country’s leading newspapers, Daily Prothom Alo and The Daily Star.

The programme, held today Wednesday in front of the DRU premises in Shegunbagicha, also demanded the arrest of all those involved in the attacks within 72 hours.

At the human chain, alongside protesting the attacks on the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star and the harassment of New Age editor Nurul Kabir, demands were also made for the withdrawal of cases filed against Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) general secretary Mainul Hasan Sohel and administrative officer Solaiman Hossain.