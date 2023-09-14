Cyber Security Act: Obstacle to freedom of speech

Speaking in the discussions on the passage of the bill, Gono Forum member of parliament Mokabbir Khan said, the law has been drawn up anew but it brings no relief. It is old wine in a new bottle. This law is much the same as the Digital Security Act. The objections and concerns raised by the United Nations, the Editors’ Council and journalists, still prevail.

Mokabbir said, the Editors’ Council had demanded that 9 sections of the Digital Security Act be cancelled as these seriously harmed independent journalism and freedom of expression. Now in the proposed law there had been amendments in the sentences and bail issues in seven of the sections, but the definition of the offences was not clarified. Two sections remained unchanged. The UN human rights office had called for the abolition of two sections, but these have not been abolished in the new law, just changes made in the sentences and the bail clauses.

Saying that this law could be used to very easily harass anyone, Mokabbir Khan stated, “I can easily guess how much of a threat this law is to journalists. A top person of the state can refer to a popular leading newspaper of the country, saying it is an enemy of the country, an enemy of the nation. This is unwarranted and unexpected. If there are allegations, action can certainly be taken. The declaration of the newspaper can be cancelled. It is clear that this is a direct intervention into independent journalism. But the threat has backfired.”

Mokabbir Khan went on to say that this law is the most effective tool to suppress dissenting views, criticism and free thinking. Over the last four and a half years the Digital Security Act has been used just to suppress criticism of the government or the ruling party and free thinking. And the journalist community has been the most repressed by this act. This law has shrunk their freedom of expression to a huge extent. Under this law the police have been given the authority to enter people’s homes and offices, carry out body searches and make arrests without warrant.