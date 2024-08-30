India has to find ground of mutual interest with Bangladesh: Jaishankar

Speaking about Maldives, EAM S Jaishankar said that India’s relations with Maldives went through several ups and downs.

“Where Maldives is concerned, we’ve had ups and downs. Ups and downs, were not just in the nature of the regime, but in our own approach to Maldives. We’ve had the 1988 intervention, but yet we were very impassive in 2012 when there was a change of government. There is a certain lack of constancy here, but it is a relationship in which we are very deeply invested, and there is today a recognition in Maldives,” he said.

Jaishankar added that during his recent visit to Maldives, he realised that the island’s relationship with India is a steadying force.