Evening News Highlights

PM slams BNP leaders for falsifying against Awami League
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Saturday castigated BNP leaders for spreading falsehood that Awami League has destroyed the country saying, “Lying, indulging in corruption and looting are their habits.” She was addressing a grand public rally at the Circuit House ground in Mymensingh Saturday afternoon.
AL wants to cling to power till 2041: Fakhrul
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Awami League now dreams of clinging to power till 2041 by holding an election in same fashion as they did in 2014 and 2018. He said that while speaking at a human chain programme in front of BNP's central office in Naya Paltan.
More than 1,000 migrants brought ashore in Italy after multiple rescues
More than 1,000 migrants were brought ashore to southern Italy on Saturday after coastguards launched major rescue operations for three boats struggling in rough seas off Calabria.
Xi Jinping appoints Li Qiang as Chinese prime minister
Li Qiang, one of Chinese president Xi Jinping's most trusted allies, was confirmed as premier on Saturday, as Xi cements his influence on the country's top leadership.